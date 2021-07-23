Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avalara were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $162.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.22. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

