Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.89% of Southwestern Energy worth $27,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $20,215,000. Arctis Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 701.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWN. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

