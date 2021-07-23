Auto Price Hits $702.23 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Auto has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market cap of $37.22 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $702.23 or 0.02172085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00868612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.