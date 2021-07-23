The Travelers Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

NYSE TRV opened at $147.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

