SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $647.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.