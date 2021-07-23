FORA Capital LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 977 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

