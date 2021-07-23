Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 461,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

