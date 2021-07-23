Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of AGFY stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

