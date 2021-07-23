FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USCR opened at $73.60 on Friday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900 shares of company stock valued at $125,178 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

