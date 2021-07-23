FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of CSTL opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,141 shares of company stock worth $10,761,585. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

