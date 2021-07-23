FORA Capital LLC Invests $77,000 in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DIN opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

