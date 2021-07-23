FORA Capital LLC Invests $77,000 in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
DIN opened at $79.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $100.70.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
