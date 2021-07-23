Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 79.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of KNSL opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

