Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children’s goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -28.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ozon will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,683,000 after buying an additional 935,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $125,908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after buying an additional 510,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at $64,834,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after buying an additional 373,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

