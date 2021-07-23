iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stake Lifted by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 143.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 251.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 811,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

