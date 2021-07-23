FORA Capital LLC Invests $108,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 141.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

