Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Get Derwent London alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50. Derwent London has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Derwent London (DWVYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.