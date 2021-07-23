Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 965,462 shares of company stock worth $67,481,707. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,211.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

