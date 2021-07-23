Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $2,586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of ELY opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.