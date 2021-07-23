Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HELE opened at $220.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

