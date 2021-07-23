Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 161,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $41.94 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.62.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.