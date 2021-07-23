Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Position Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,443 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Community Health Systems worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 791,699 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CYH opened at $14.28 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

