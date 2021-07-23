Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,783 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $2,305,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $15,236,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 75.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,927 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.48.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.