Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $966,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

