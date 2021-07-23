Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

