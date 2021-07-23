Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.96. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 1.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

