Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCS. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$49.30 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Tecsys stock opened at C$49.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$25.75 and a 1-year high of C$66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.94 million and a P/E ratio of 101.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

