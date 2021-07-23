CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$135.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$113.26 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.40.

GIB.A stock opened at C$114.00 on Thursday. CGI has a one year low of C$80.29 and a one year high of C$116.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

