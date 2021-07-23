mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

mdf commerce stock opened at C$10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of C$286.88 million and a PE ratio of -26.30. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$5.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

