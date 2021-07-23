Precision Drilling’s (PD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.66.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$42.84 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.86.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

