Eaton Vance Management Has $54.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $54,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,157.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $8,762,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $200,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $635.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $628.57. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

