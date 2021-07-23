Eaton Vance Management Acquires 167,213 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $53,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Envestnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.53 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

