Eaton Vance Management Has $59.38 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $59,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.61.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.