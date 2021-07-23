Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEM stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

