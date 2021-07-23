Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Issues Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

