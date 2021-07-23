Berenberg Bank Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 930 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,912.57.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

