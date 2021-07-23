Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $93.01

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tencent in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Tencent stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.47. Tencent has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $99.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.39.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

