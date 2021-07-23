Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €13.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.19 ($15.51).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.34 ($13.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.