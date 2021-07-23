TokenPay (TPAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.19 million and $103,770.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.81 or 1.00229040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050823 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009552 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

