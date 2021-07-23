AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $27.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

