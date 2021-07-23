JMP Securities Boosts Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $36.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,319,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $23,514,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $9,754,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.