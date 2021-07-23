Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 257.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Calix by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.