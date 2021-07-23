Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,871 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

