Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $22,388,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $13,095,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $7,960,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $6,475,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $6,025,000.

SDACU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

