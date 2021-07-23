Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.36% of Meta Financial Group worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of CASH opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

