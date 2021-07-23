Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $675,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

