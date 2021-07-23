9,825 Shares in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

