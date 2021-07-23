14,907 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Group Nine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNAC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.