Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 172,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 69,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38.

About Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.