Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

