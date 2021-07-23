Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Up 1.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.90. 322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

